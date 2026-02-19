Barbil: A four-month pregnant woman was killed and her husband critically injured after a speeding truck ran them over near Bhusugaon on the Bhadrasahi-Barbil stretch of State Highway 10 under Barbil police limits in Keonjhar district Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Madhusmita, the wife of Manoranjan Mohanta of the Pahadbhanga area in Uchhabali under Bamebari police limits.

Manoranjan sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Barbil community health centre (CHC).

According to sources, Manoranjan works in a private firm in the Barbil area. He had taken his wife on a motorcycle (OD09K-6328) to a hospital in Joda for a medical check-up Wednesday morning.

While they were returning to Barbil in the afternoon, an iron ore-laden Hyva truck allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind near Bhusugaon.

The truck reportedly ran over the woman’s head, killing her on the spot