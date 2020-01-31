New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind hailed Friday the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as ‘historic’ in his address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, prompting protests by some opposition members. The President also asserted that debate and discussion on any issue strengthens democracy while violence during protests weakens it.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic law. It has fulfilled wishes of our founding fathers including Mahatma Gandhi,” Kovind said. “Debate and discussions strengthen democracy but violence during protests weaken democracy,” the president added without directly referring to the anti-CAA protests in the country some of which have witnessed violence.

In a reference to abrogation of Article 370, Kovind said there is happiness among people of India that people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have got rights on par with the rest of the country.

The President said Parliament has created record in the first seven months of the new government headed by Narendra Modi by enacting several landmark legislations.

“My government is taking strong steps for making this decade as India’s decade and this century as India’s century,” he said.

Addressing the media Friday before the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped for detailed discussions on the economy and the empowerment of people.

“I want wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses. Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation,” said Modi in his customary remarks at the start of a session.

Agencies