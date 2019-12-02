Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will visit Odisha this month. As per official schedule, Kovind will be on a two-day visit to state from December 7 while Naidu will visit Bolangir, December 27.

Kovind will arrive here December 7 evening and spend night at the Raj Bhawan. He will lay the foundation stone of Paika Memorial at Barunei hills at 10.35 am the next day (Sunday) and attend closing ceremony of platinum jubilee function of Utkal University at 12.40 pm. After that he will have lunch at Raj Bhawan and return to New Delhi at around 5:20 pm.

Meanwhile, DGP (in-charge) Satyajit Mohanty presided over a high-level meeting to review the security arrangements for President’s visit. “The security will be maintained as per the Blue Book and around 50 platoons of force will be deployed in and around Bhubaneswar. Security at Khurda and Bhubaneswar, route-lining and at the event sites were discussed,” Mohanty said.

Similarly, the Vice-President will directly visit Bolangir from Raipur December 27 to attend two functions. Naidu will dedicate LPG bottling plant to the nation and attend platinum jubilee celebration of Rajendra College before leaving for Raipur at 11.45 am.