Mumbai: Actor and model Prince Narula, who has won several reality shows, is all set to enter Kangana Ranaut-hosted ‘Lock Upp’.

His entry for sure is going to make the show more interesting and spice up the game.

Prince talked about his entry and shared: “I am very excited. ‘Lock Upp’ is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa maam’s show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing.”

He added on the success of the show: “‘Lock Upp’ is a reality show that was a big hit in its first year. Even during the IPL season, the ratings are increasing, and it’s a huge thing.”

“The show is amazing. My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but ‘Lock Upp”s concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind,” he said while sharing the reason behind saying ‘yes’ to the show.

Prince is sentenced to 3 weeks in ‘Lock Upp’.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.