Bhubaneswar: A rights activist Monday lodged a petition with the Odisha Human rights Commission (OHRC) seeking its intervention into the allegations of irregularities in distribution of ration cards and accumulation of ghost cards in Binjharpur block of Jajpur district.

The activist, Pradipta Kumar Nayak, moved the rights panel after a report appearing in Odisha’s leading daily, Dharitri, highlighted the irregularities May 13.

The activist claimed in his petition that PDS dealers in cahoots with various corrupt officials of Civil Supplies department and Panchayat representatives have looted huge quantities of food grains, kerosene meant for distribution among poor villagers during the lockdown.

The activist also claimed that ghost ration cards were prepared in the name of the dead and other non-existing villagers.

He also alleged that many such irregularities have been reported in other blocks like Dharmasala, Binjharpur and Orei in Jajpur district as well. Similarly, the number of ration card holders at many places has exceeded the actual number of registered card holders due to the addition of several ghost cards.

The district administration had allocated over `3.94 crore to the block administration keeping in view the number of ration card holders. “However, `10 lakh remained as surplus after distribution of assistance among all the beneficiaries. This had exposed the loopholes in implementation of National Food Security Scheme in the district,” said the petitioner.

In Dharmashala, the officials were found withdrawing ration for three months and `1,000 from the bank account of one Parvati Sahani by using fake thumb imprints of nine members the family including Parvati.

Nayak urged the commission to direct the Jajpur Collector to initiate inquiry into the matter and requested for appropriate action against errant government officials.