Bhubaneswar: Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, a noted academician with over 25 years of experience with premier education institutions, was recently appointed as the new vice chancellor of Birla Global University (BGU), Bhubaneswar. According to BGU, Prof Balooni possesses immense knowledge and expertise in academic administration, research and building institutional brands as he held leadership roles at IIM Kozhikode, IIM Kashipur and IIM Amritsar.

Pro Balooni was one of the founding faculty members to join IIM Kozhikode at its inception during the academic year 1997-1998, where he played a significant role in the institution building, a university official said. He was appointed director (Incharge) of IIM Kozhikode from 2014-2018, where he played a crucial role in leading entrepreneurship and research activities. His assistance went even further since he was a key figure in nurturing IIM Amritsar as its first mentor director. Following a fruitful tenure from 2019 to 2024, Balooni served IIM Kashipur as a director, where he spearheaded numerous initiatives ranging from fostering innovation to promoting entrepreneurship, supporting research and handling government directives that boasted the institution’s reputation.

RESHMI YADAV, OP