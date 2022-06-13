Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 333 people from eight districts of the state in connection with the June 10 violence triggered by the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by a former BJP spokesperson.

Several cities of Uttar Pradesh witnessed stone pelting and violence June 10 after protests against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad spun out of control. Sharma made the remarks during a TV debate.

In a statement issued here, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said 333 people have been arrested from eight districts of the state and 13 FIRs registered in this regard in nine districts.

“Ninety-two people have been arrested in Prayagraj, 81 in Saharanpur, 51 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 40 in Moradabad, 17 in Firozabad, six in Aligarh and five in Jalaun,” he said.

Of the 13 cases, three have been registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, the ADG said.

On June 10, mobs pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence, according to officials.

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her.

There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated last week as several Muslim countries denounced them, prompting the BJP to suspend Sharma.