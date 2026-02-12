Nandapur: Though the state Transport department has made pollution under control certificates (PUCC) mandatory for all vehicles, with penalties for violations, vehicle owners have raised concerns over the quality of the stickers being issued.

The stickers, reportedly printed on ordinary paper, are getting damaged or washed away during vehicle cleaning, sources said.

As per rules, vehicle owners are required to get their vehicles tested at authorised pollution checking centres and affix the issued sticker on their vehicles as proof of compliance.

However, many owners have questioned the durability of the stickers provided.

This has led to inconvenience for vehicle owners, who fear being penalised despite having valid PUCCs.

Authorised pollution testing centres have informed vehicle owners that the stickers are prepared and supplied by the Transport Department.

Since the PUC certificate remains valid for six months, vehicle owners have urged the state Transport department to issue better-quality, durable stickers that can withstand weather conditions and remain intact for the entire validity period.