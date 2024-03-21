Chandigarh: The Punjab government has issued a show-cause notice to Ajoy Sharma, Principal Health Secretary, after Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleged ‘harassment’ regarding the birth of his second child.

The government has questioned why the matter was not brought to the attention of the Chief Minister or the Health Minister before an investigation.

“However, you proceeded to act in the matter without bringing this issue to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon’ble Chief Minister and without taking any orders from them,” the government said in a notice.

“This is a serious lapse on your part. Hence, you are asked to show cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 should not be initiated against you,” the notice read further.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh in a video message has accused the state government of harassing him over the birth of his second son. He alleged that the Punjab government was questioning the family over the “legality” of the child.

A baby boy was born to the couple March 17, nearly two years after Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district. Officials say the couple had opted for the IVF technique for the second child.