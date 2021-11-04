Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police have busted the mysterious case in which a woman and her daughter were brutally attacked by a man wearing female garments.

Accused Rupesh Panda attacked the woman and her daughter in Sailashree Vihar area November 1 with an intention to loot. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das Thursday informed this at a press conference. He was in need of money to repay a home loan, the official added.

“For the construction of his house, Rupesh had taken a loan. He had also borrowed money from various sources. Having been unable to arrange money to repay the loan and borrowed money, he with his associate Sanjay Panda had planned to loot,” Das informed.

“They purchased a knife, a toy gun, a female dress and some other items from Unit I market and Patia area. November 1, Rupesh took an auto rickshaw and reached the house of the girl, who is his neighbour, wearing a salwar kameez and a helmet, to not get identified. He attacked the girl with a knife. Hearing her cries for help, her mother came to her rescue. Rupesh attacked her too. However, both the mother and daughter put up a brave fight. In the process, the trio sustained injuries. The accused was detained and later arrested after his discharge from hospital. The condition of the woman and her daughter is stable,” the official said adding that Sanjay was also arrested from his residence.

During the investigation, it was learnt that Panda worked as a visual editor with a regional news channel in Bhubaneswar.

PNN