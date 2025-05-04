Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s latest crime thriller Raid 2, which hit theatres May 1, has become the latest victim of online piracy. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Raid opened to strong box office numbers, collecting nearly Rs 19 crore on its first day, and has received favourable reviews.

However, the film’s success has been marred by its unauthorised release on several piracy websites. According to reports, pirated versions of Raid 2 are now circulating on platforms such as Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, and Tamilrockerz. The leaked copies are reportedly available in multiple resolutions, including HD, 1080p, 720p, 480p, and lower formats, making them widely accessible.

Search terms like “Raid 2 Movie Download,” “Raid 2 HD Download,” and “Raid 2 Telegram Link” have reportedly surged online, indicating the scale of the issue. Viewers are strongly advised not to download pirated content, as it poses significant risks, including malware infections and potential financial loss.

Piracy remains a persistent threat to the film industry, often impacting theatrical revenues. Raid 2 isn’t alone in facing such a setback—recent releases like Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan’s Baby John have also been leaked online shortly after their premieres.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 follows an IRS officer’s mission to investigate a high-profile financial crime. The film features performances by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, with music composed by Amit Trivedi.

Disclaimer: Piracy is a punishable offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. OrissaPOST strongly condemns and does not support piracy in any form.

PNN