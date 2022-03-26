Chennai: Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, has shattered records at the box office to emerge as India’s biggest blockbuster, according to one trade analyst.

Taran Adarsh Saturday tweeted: “‘RRR’ smashes all records on Day 1. Overtakes ‘Baahubali 2’. RRR is now the number one opener of Indian cinema. The worldwide Day One business [Gross BOC]: Rs 223 crore. SS Rajamouli is competing with himself.”

SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF…#RRR OFFICIAL POSTER… pic.twitter.com/d6TECxwmqb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2022

The industry expert also put out a poster that confirmed the number. Adarsh went on to point out that the overwhelming success of RRR had impacted the collections of The Kashmir Files.

Globally, too, RRR has been received warmly. The film collected Rs 4.03 crore on its first day in Australia and Rs 37.07 lakh in New Zealand.

Adarsh added that the film had also had an “earth-shattering start” in the United States. It collected $3,198,766 from preview collections Thursday across the US. In Canada, the film made $270,361. Across North America, the film raked in the US dollar equivalent of Rs 26.46 crore; in the UK, it made Rs 2.40 crore.