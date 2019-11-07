Jalaun: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Member of the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas, has said that the decision on the construction of Ram Mandir has already been taken. However, a formal announcement is awaited.

“All the evidences in the Ayodhya case are linked to Ram Lalla, Saryu river, Ram ghat, Ram ward, Ram thana are all named after Lord Rama. This is mentioned in our religious texts,” Vedanti said, while talking to reporters in Devanpurva in Jalaun district.

“A grand temple will be built where Lord Rama was born. No mosque will be built in the 84-Kosi parikrama area (84-km procession) in Ayodhya,” Vedanti said.

He alleged that Congress incited Hindu-Muslim communal hatred over the Ayodhya issue. “Not even Muslims opposed it. Congress is against the temple construction,” he alleged.

IANS