Hyderabad: Cyberabad police were questioning celebrity choreographer Jani Master at an undisclosed location here Friday after he was brought from Goa where he was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a junior female choreographer.

Jani Master alias Sheik Jani Basha was apprehended and produced in Goa Thursday. After obtaining a transit warrant from a local court, the police shifted him to Hyderabad.

After questioning and medical examination, the national award-winner choreographer will be produced before a court for judicial custody.

According to police, the victim alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and threatened not to disclose to anyone.

The Raidurgam police of Cyberabad September 15 booked a zero First Information Report (FIR). Subsequently, the case was re-registered at Narsingi Police Station

The accused was booked for rape, criminal intimidation and assault under sections 376 (2) (n), 506 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar zone) Ch. Srinivas said on recording the victim’s statement it was disclosed that, at the time of the offence, she was a minor. Therefore, section of 5 (l) r/w 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The complainant told police that she came in contact with the choreographer in 2017 and became an assistant to him in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jani Master’s wife Sumalatha claimed that there was no truth in the allegations of sexual assault. She said that there was a bigger conspiracy to destroy his career.

Sumalatha said if the female choreographer showed evidence, she would leave her husband.

Jani Master and Sumalatha have been married for 14 years and have no children.