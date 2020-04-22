Chilika: Rare western reef egret bird species was recently found in Chilika lake, a local bird watcher said Wednesday.

According to guide Madhu Behera, the bird – also known as western reef heron – was found at Mangalajodi area situated at the northern edge of Chilika – Asia’s largest brackish water lake.

Behera spotted the winged guest while monitoring the activities of birds at the lake.

According to Behera, he had seen the particular bird species in the same area last year as well, however, did not pay much attention to it. This time, after clicking a few photographs of the bird, he discussed it with some bird field guide personnel following which he was told that the bird was western reef heron.

Primarily a coastal inhabitant, these birds are found at inland water bodies of southern Europe, Africa and other parts of Asia and India. That said, it was never before seen in the state.

Notably, this particular bird species is found in two plumage colour forms — all-white morph and dark grey morph. The morphs can also occur with intermediate shades of grey as per the age. The white morph generally looks like little egret.