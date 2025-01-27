Mumbai: Basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen as Maharani Yesubai in the highly-awaited Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal. As the actress is receiving a lot of appreciation for her portrayal in the historical movie, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her process of characterization.

Speaking about adapting a certain character, Rashmika Mandanna said, “Switching personas is tricky, especially when I’m doing three to four films at the same time. I’ve realised that surrendering myself to my directors and co-actors helps. When you try to do everything yourself, there is always going to be a bit of ‘you’ in the character. But, when you fully trust your director and co-actors, their knowledge and confidence filter through in your performance.”

The Animal actress further added, “Of course, there’s always a part of you in the character because it’s your emotions and mind processing everything. But you mask all that with what the director has written and the energy your co-actors bring, and that’s what shapes the character.”

Meanwhile, Chhaava is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant. It sheds light on the political turmoil after the demise of Shivaji Maharaj when Shivaji Sambhaji decided to take over the empire.

With Vicky Kaushal as Shivaji Sambhaji, Chhaava also has Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is slated to release in the theatres February 14 2025.

Aside from Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in several other major releases this year, including Kubera featuring Dhanush, Sikandar opposite Salman Khan, “Rainbow” starring Dev Mohan, “Thama” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 3 co-starring Allu Arjun, and The Girlfriend.

