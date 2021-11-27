Chennai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s post on conquering fears is winning hearts on the Internet.

The actress, who put out a post on both Instagram and Twitter, said, “You think you can walk through fire? What is fire for you? Is it comparison? Anxiety? Failing? Being flawed? What is your fire? And do you think you can walk through it?

“Yes! Yes you can.. Anybody can.. By 1- realising that you have this fire / the obstacle and then 2- patiently day by day, trying and walking through it.. and one day you’ll realise.. what was once your biggest fear isn’t your fear anymore. I am saying this because this is what I’ve done for a few years now and this is what I am doing even today.”

The actress, who has acted in several Telugu movies including the superhit ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’ and the Tamil film ‘Sulthan’, said that if her suggestion went on to help even a few, she would be happy about it.