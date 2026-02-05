Rayagada: A 16-year-old student of a government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Rayagada was critically injured after being assaulted with an iron rod by a fellow student, police said. The injured student, identified as Manoj Gouda of Therubali DP Camp area in Kolnara block, was initially admitted to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. According to a written complaint filed at Rayagada Town police station by the victim’s uncle Kamadev Gouda, Manoj is enrolled in the welder trade at the government ITI.

Another student, identified as Bhuban Lima, allegedly struck Manoj on the head with an iron rod, leaving him bleeding and seriously injured. After receiving information about the incident, Kamadev reached the district hospital along with villagers and spoke to his nephew and his classmates. He later lodged a complaint seeking action and protection for the injured student. Police launched an investigation into the incident, Inspector In-Charge Prasanna Kumar Behera said.