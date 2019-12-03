Governor Ganeshi Lal attended the event as chief guest and also inaugurated the varsity’s new administrative building

BHUBANESWAR: The 5th foundation day of RD University, which also coincides with Late Ramadevi’s birthday, was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety on the university premises here, Tuesday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal attended the event as chief guest and also inaugurated the varsity’s new administrative building. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said, “The foundation day is for those who have forgotten their own foundation. Generally, foundation day is a day of celebration and happiness. Human beings and education share the same relationship like Goddess Bhagwati and mothers do. Girls are in no way less than boys in anything. They are change makers and influencers.

Higher Education minister Arun Sahoo said, “56 years ago on this day Maa Ramadevi was born. 5 years ago our CM Naveen Patnaik declared it as the first women university of the state. Under ‘Rusha’ project, the state government has sanctioned Rs 56 crores for the university.”

“The government is on a mission mode to ensure that no girl or woman is deprived of affordable higher education.”

He added that RD University is the first choice of every girl in Odisha.

Vice-chancellor Padmaja Mishra thanked both Governor Ganeshi Lal and education minister Arun Sahoo for attending the event. She also informed that under ‘Query programme’ the university has received Rs 2 crore for high-end research.

Registrar Itishree Das was also present at the event.