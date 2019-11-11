Redmi, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi, is reportedly working on a smartwatch following on the lines of its parent Mi – that recently launched its first smartwatch.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that they are making a smartwatch for Redmi. As is always the case with Redmi, it is expected to be feature-loaded while still being reasonably priced.

Here is what to expect.

Speaking of design, the Mi Watch is heavily inspired by the Apple Watch. Redmi is expected to retain the design language seen on Mi. It essentially means, the display is likely to be square-shaped with a 3D sapphire glass coating on top to keep it safe from scratches. It is also expected to feature a circular button on the right side to give additional functionalities and to operate the watch.

Quite like any other smartwatch, the Redmi Watch can be used to receive and reject calls, read and send messages, mails, play and pause music, real-time notifications and much more. It is expected to retain the customised MIUI skin used on Mi Watch which uses Google’s customised wearable UI platform, the WearOS.

Redmi Watch is expected to have smart fitness features quite like Mi Watch. It is expected to include activities about health, movement, wellness and mostly about what you are doing in your daily life. It should also offer real-time results of all your workout activities and will track running, cycling, swimming and walking.

Quite like the Mi Watch, the Redmi Watch is expected come with GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC and nano e-sim support. The display and resolution, however, are likely to be a key differentiator between MI Watch and Redmi Watch.

While the company has not announced anything pertaining to its launch officially, it is widely rumoured to launch early 2020 in India.