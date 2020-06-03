Digapahandi: The registration process implemented for migrant workers returning to Odisha due to the pandemic coronavirus has helped police nab a rape accused Tuesday. The man had been on the run for close to three years. He is the main accused in the kidnap and rape of a minor girl in 2017.

The accused Santosh Nayak had returned to his native village under Patpura police limit in Ganjam district from Chennai. He had registered his name with the district administration as an outstation returnee. Santosh had assumed that the incident must have cooled off by now and he could return to his native place. He thought police must have forgotten about him.

However, he was in for a shock. The police found out about his return and a team from the Digapahandi police station raided his house. They arrested Santosh while he was undergoing home quarantine.

Investigating officer SI Madhusmita Pradhan informed that the accused and the victim worked in a brick kiln as daily wagers. The accused raped the girl one night. When the girl threatened to expose him and lodge a police complaint, Santosh promised to marry the girl. They also continued with their physical relationship.

However, when the girl pressured Santosh to tie the nuptial knot, the latter avoided on one pretext or the other. Left with no option, the victim lodged a complaint with the Digapahandi police. The victim also alleged that she had conceived and Santosh was responsible for her pregnancy. She had to abort the child when Santosh disappeared.

Following the medical examination of the girl, the police tried to arrest Santosh. However, he gave them the slip and fled to Chennai.

However, due to the lockdown, Santosh ran out of money in Chennai. He decided to return to his native village. Before, his return Santosh registered his name with the district administration.

Acting on a tip-off about Santosh’s return the police maintained a tab on his activities. They picked up from his residence Tuesday. He was produced before the Berhampur court Wednesday and remanded to police custody.

PNN