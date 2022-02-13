New Delhi: Farah Khan, a close friend of Pakistan First Lady Bushra Bibi, has refuted rumours regarding any differences between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, The Express Tribune reported.

Taking to Twitter Sunday, she said that Bushra Bibi is living at Bani Gala, PM Imran’s residence in Islamabad, contrary to reports suggesting that she was staying at Farah Khan’s residence.

“Fake propaganda was being spread about the couple,” she added, the report said.

Farah further said that one should not stoop so low in politics that they start to spread lies about the personal lives of people.

Farah Khan accompanies the first lady when she visits various public welfare projects including shelter homes and hospitals.

During her surprise visits to shelter homes, Bushra Bibi interacts with the destitute to ensure provision of good quality of food and facilities being provided to them.

She also instructs the management of these facilities to further improve the standard of services, the report said.

Talking to one of the occupants of the shelter home last year, the first lady said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had provided shelter to the homeless people, adding that the government is committed to giving people their rights.