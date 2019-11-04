Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a woman Tahsildar in Telangana was allegedly burnt alive by a man in her office at nearby Abdullapurmet in broad daylight Monday over some suspected land dispute, police and revenue officials said.

Vijaya Reddy, in her mid 30s, died on the spot and two other staff in the office was injured trying to rescue her, a senior revenue official said. He added that the assailant also suffered burns in the daring attack that sent shock waves. The incident happened at around 1.30pm in the afternoon.

A local person by name Suresh poured petrol on her and set here afire. As per the preliminary information, he had some land dispute, the official said without elaborating.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told reporters that all three injured had been admitted to a nearby hospital.

“This is first time that such an incident happened in a government office. The man, involved in the attack, also suffered burns and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. He is in our custody. He suffered 50-60 per cent burns, said Mahesh Bhagwat.

The police chief also stated that who gave Suresh entry into the government office is being looked into. A thorough investigation would be carried out and the matter will be tried in a fast track court as this was a murder and attempt to murder case, asserted the commissioner.

Vijaya was alone in her chamber when the assailant set her on fire. According to an eye-witness, a loud sound was heard following which some staff rushed to the Tahsildar’s chamber and saw her running out engulfed in flames.

“We heard a loud sound from Madam’s chamber and ran towards it and saw madam in flames. We tried to save her, but couldn’t,” the eye-witness informed.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and senior police officials reached the spot. Condemning the incident, the minister said the motive for the attack was yet to be ascertained. “If there is any grievance people should approach appropriate authorities. Officials also work for the welfare of the people only. They (people) should not resort to heinous acts. This is not the correct way,” Sabita Reddy said.

Agencies