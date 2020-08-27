Mumbai: The CBI is investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty and her family facing serious charges in the case.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Rhea answered many questions.

The CBI is constantly questioning Siddharth Pithani, flatmate of Sushant. Wednesday, Siddharth said that before leaving Sushant’s house, Rhea had also called an IT professional and with his help destroyed eight computer hard drives. After this, Rhea left Sushant’s house with his brother Showik June 8. After Siddharth’s revelation, Rhea was grilled by India Today on the accusations.

Rhea said, “This is a baseless allegation, there was no hard drive that I know of, no one came while I was there. Perhaps, after I left, his sister, who was there from June 8 to June 13, may have called someone, but I am not aware of it. Till the time I was there, nothing of the sort happened.”

“I don’t even think Siddharth Pithani said something like that, I believe this is a concocted story, much like several others doing the rounds,” Rhea added.

Worth mentioning, Rhea has requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family, saying there is threat to their lives.

Rhea shared a couple of videos on Instagram Thursday to underline her claim. In the first, her father is mobbed by news reporters in their building compound. The second video has the building watchman talking about how he was roughed up and injured by the media when he tried to stop them.

