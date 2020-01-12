Mumbai: Sanam Re actress Urvashi Rautela and her rumoured ex-boyfriend, cricketer Rishabh Pant, have blocked each other on WhatsApp and other social media accounts. Her spokesperson confirmed the news to the website and said, “It was a mutual decision to block one another.”

Just last month, some media reports said that Urvashi and Rishabh enjoyed a dinner date at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai. Soon after, there were rumours that a romance was brewing between them.

However, earlier this month, Rishabh shared a picture with his girlfriend Isha Negi on Instagram, shutting down all link-up rumours with Urvashi.

“I like me better when I’m with you,” the picture was captioned.

Rishabh and Isha have been in a relationship for five years now, and have been quite open about it. The two have never shied away from sharing mushy Instagram posts for each other.

In an earlier post, he wrote, “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.”

A source close to Rishabh told that he was fed up of Urvashi’s repeated attempts to get in touch with him and decided to block her. When the website reached out to the actor, her representative said that the decision to block each other was mutual.

Urvashi has also been linked to cricketer Hardik Pandya in the past. However, he is now engaged to actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic.