Chhatrapur: Rising sea levels, attributed to climate change and increased daily tidal activity, are threatening coastal communities in Odisha’s Ganjam district. Residents of Aryapalli village under Chhatrapur block are growing increasingly concerned as the sea continues to encroach upon land near their homes.

Locals reported that the shoreline, once located about two kilometres from Aryapalli, is now just 30 metres away. Over the past three years, the sea is said to have advanced more than two kilometres inland.

The villagers said that two temples near the coast in the Sana Aryapalli area were destroyed and submerged due to high tides and sea turbulence.

The situation has sparked alarm among residents, particularly fishing communities, who fear the entire village may be lost if the trend continues. In response, they have demanded the construction of a protective guard wall to safeguard the area.

“If no action is taken, we will stage a protest in front of the Gopalpur Port,” said villagers K Dasharathi, B Bhimsen, M Dilip, and N Dinabandhu, speaking on behalf of the community.

PNN