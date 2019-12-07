New Delhi: A Delhi Court Saturday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response over an application filed by businessman Robert Vadra seeking permission to travel to Spain.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to the agency and posted the matter for hearing December 9 after ED sought time to file a response.

Vadra has sought permission to travel to Spain from December 9 for two weeks for both medical and business purposes.

During his recent medical examination, a new complication had emerged, sources said.

Vadra is facing probe under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case against Vadra pertains to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by Vadra.

