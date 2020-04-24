Mumbai: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma Friday sent out his best wishes for former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar his 47th birthday.

The Mumbai Indians skipper also listed his five best moments with the ‘Master Blaster’ during their time together with the Indian team and also in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Many happy returns of the day to the great man. I hope you have a great day paaji,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram account, alongwith a picture of himself with Sachin.

He then picked five top moments with Sachin and wrote: “Sharing the match-winning partnership at Sydney against Australia in the first final (2008 CB Series).

“Receiving my Test cap at Eden gardens.

“Winning IPL and Champions League with Mumbai Indians.

“Sharing the final moments of his Test career (Test match no 199 and 200) with him.

“Finally being on the field to witness his 100th international hundred.”

Sachin had earlier decided not to celebrate his birthday this year as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former and current players, however, thronged to Twitter to wish the former India cricketer on his special day.

“Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year paaji,” wrote India skipper Virat Kohli.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly wrote: “Wish Sachin a very happy birthday. Have a healthy and happy life.”

