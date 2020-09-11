Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced a special package of Rs 300 crore for livelihood support for the farmers affected by recent floods.

A statement issued by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, agriculture input subsidy will be provided to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above. The government will provide Rs 6,800 per hectare in non-irrigated areas, while `13,500 per hectare will be provided in areas under assured irrigation and `18,000 per hectare for loss of all perennial crops including mango, cashew, coconut, kewra, betel vine etc. The assistance will be provided to the actual cultivators.

The government will distribute 20,000 pulse seed mini-kits to the flood-affected farmers during Rabi 2020. Similarly, demonstration programmes of different crops will be taken up on 60,000 acres in affected districts during the ensuing Rabi season.

The Chief Minister also announced distribution of 2,000 pump sets with 50 per cent subsidy (maximum of `15,000) and 5,000 power sprayers (maximum of Rs 3,000) among the flood-hit farmers. Special assistance will be provided to the farmers with higher subsidy of around 75% on certified quality seeds, he said, adding farm mechanisations subsidy of Rs 10 crore will be disbursed to the affected districts.

One lakh farmers will be provided with vegetable kits, while 75,000 farmers will be provided with quick growing fruit species like papaya, banana and drumstick.

Moreover, the short term Kharif loans advanced in the food-affected areas having crop loss of 33% and above will be converted into medium term (conversion) loans. The affected farmers will be provided fresh finance for Rabi cultivation this year.

Assistance for replacement of animals will be provided towards loss of animals. The farmers will get `30,000 for loss of one milch cow and buffalo, whereas `25,000 to be provided for death of draught animal, `16,000 per calf, `3,000 per goat, `50 per poultry bird.

Financial assistance of `12,200 per hectare will be provided to fish farmers for repair of damaged fish ponds/dykes. Besides, input subsidy of `8200 per hectare will be given for restoration of damaged fish seed farm.