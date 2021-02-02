Bhubaneswar: State Transport Authority (STA) Odisha has signed an MOU with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for implementation of Smart Queue Management System with a view to make RTOs across the state queue less.

According to a source, the project will be implemented in a phase wise manner. In the first phase, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar-1, Cuttack, Ganjam, Puri, and Driving Testing Track at RTO-2 in Bhubaneswar will be included at an estimated cost of Rs 2.18 crore. In the following phases, all the remaining RTOs will be covered.

The system will also be implemented in the Learner’s License and Driving License test centres.

Once the Smart Queue Management System implemented, it will give the citizens a new experience at RTOs. Using online portal, applicants can book the slot in advance. They can also visit RTOs directly for services. If an applicant visits any RTO personally, a token will be generated at the office. Instead of standing in a queue, he can sit inside the office till his turn comes. There will be a display board at all the counters to announce the turn of token numbers.

It is said that the introduction of the new system will go a long way in reducing the average waiting time at the RTOs and improve service delivery.

