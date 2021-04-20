Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A 55-year-old Russian engineer was found dead inside a room of a five-star hotel in Agra. The Russian engineer had been staying there for the last 17 days. The deceased, identified as Oleg Filippov, was reportedly associated with aircraft maintenance. He had arrived April 2 in India with his friend Aleksandr Khramtsov. Oleg Filippov came on a business visa which was issued March 5 this year and was valid for six months.

According to police, the incident came to light when Khramtsov, who was staying in the adjacent room, called him Monday. However, he did not get any response. He immediately informed the hotel staff, who called the police. When they opened the door, Filippov was lying unconscious in the washroom. He was confirmed as dead minutes later by the hotel doctor.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at SN Medical College here.

Sadar circle officer Rajeev Kumar said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of ‘natural death’.

“It could be anything-cardiac arrest or brain haemorrhage. However, the actual cause will be known only after the autopsy,” the police official said.

Agra SSP, Muniraj G, said that a panel of doctors will conduct the post-mortem which will be videographed. The Russian embassy has been informed, he said.