Professional weightlifters find it daunting to lift weights that exceed more than 200 or 300 kg but a Russian man has shocked everyone by pulling a train weighing an astonishing 218 tonnes.

Ivan Savkin pulled a train on the Trans-Siberian railway using no more than his physical prowess and a harness.

Ivan is famous throughout Russia as the ‘Human Mountain’.

According to media reports, he said that he had been preparing for the last one year to pull the train with such a heavy weight.

He dedicated his latest triumph to Russia’s Constitution Day which falls December 12.

He also said that he started out pulling heavy weights in order to impress his future wife by moving a truck. Now his next goal is to tow a ship weighing 12 thousand 400 tonnes.

Prior to this, Ivan had some extraordinary feats in his belt like pulling an Airbus, a ferry, a diesel locomotive, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system, and a 12,400-tonne ship.

However this is not the first time someone has made such a record. Velu Rathakrishnan (Malaysia) used his teeth to pull two KTM commuter trains, with a total of weight of 260.8 tonnes (574,964 lb) for a distance of 4.2 m (13 ft 9 in) along rails at Kuala Lumpur Railway Station, Malaysia, 18 October 2003.