New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will undertake a two-day visit to India from December 4 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is expected to produce significant outcomes to further solidify the bilateral strategic ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, said Friday that it will set the vision for strengthening the India-Russia ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from December 4 to 5 for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit,” it said.

President Droupadi Murmu will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.

“The forthcoming State visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said in a brief statement.

The focus of the Modi-Putin talks are expected to focus on deepening cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade and civil nuclear energy.

The Ukraine conflict is also likely to figure prominently in the talks.

India is looking at procuring additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia as the weapons proved to be very effective during the Operation Sindoor.

It is learnt that the proposed procurement may figure in the talks between the two sides.

India and Russia have a mechanism under which India’s prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

The upcoming summit is expected to produce significant outcomes to further solidify bilateral strategic ties, people familiar with the matter said.

The Russian president had last visited New Delhi in 2021.

In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow for the annual summit.

Russia has been a time-tested partner for India and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi’s foreign policy.

PTI