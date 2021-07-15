Johannesburg: Authorities in South Africa’s Kouga municipality said the beach area in Jeffreys Bay has been partly closed after a surfer was attacked by a shark.

The surfer, from Cape Town, is stable and being attended to by medical staff, the municipality said on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, adding that the victim had been bitten twice, reports Xinhua news agency.

The man aged 40 was attacked while surfing at Jeffreys Bay and suffered puncture wounds to his right leg and torso, Sea Rescue South Africa (NSRI) said in a statement.

The charity, which has rescue bases along the coast, appealed to surfers, bathers and paddlers to be cautious around the Jeffreys Bay coastline.

Jeffreys Bay, located in Eastern Cape Province, is a world-famous surfing spot.

In 2015, Australian surfing legend Mick Fanning managed to escape unharmed by fighting off a great white shark during a surfing contest at Jeffreys Bay.

The incident was broadcast live on television and made headlines around the world.