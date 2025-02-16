Bhubaneswar: Prime suspect in the killing of Sahadev Nayak in Bhubaneswar last month surrendered before the police at Mancheswar Police Station Sunday.

The Police subsequently arrested the accused Rama Naik.

Naik is a resident of Kedarpalli Slum under Capital police station limits.

“Based on some significant evidence fetched during the investigation, we realised she (Rama) was also involved in the case and she must be arrested. As there is a conspiracy angle to the killing case, we will file the charge sheet after a careful and meticulous investigation in the case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar, Pinak Mishra said.

DCP Mishra also told the media persons that the city police had started the process to issue NBW against Rama and attach the moveable and immovable assets in her possession.

He further said that the family members of the victim, Sahadev (victim), have mentioned Rama as the key conspirator in the FIR lodged in the case.

He also stated that the family members had earlier approached the cops seeking her arrest. Mishra noted that police during the course of the investigation also found that there was a conspiracy hatched to murder Sahadev.

The DCP said that as many as seven persons including Rama have so far been arrested in the case. He revealed that about the involvement of more persons in the conspiracy to kill Sahadev.

It is pertinent here to mention that the bike-borne miscreants hacked Sahadev Nayak to death near the busy Rasulgarh Square area under Mancheswar Police limits in Bhubaneswar January 8.

Sahadev who belonged to Kedarpalli slum under the Capital Police station area of the city was returning home after leaving her minor daughter at her school in the VSS Nagar area in the morning when the miscreants assaulted him with sharp weapons.

The police later initiated an investigation into the case, registering a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife.

She alleged that some residents of the slum who are engaged in selling brown sugar killed her husband for protesting against the illegal trade of drugs in the locality.

IANS