Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been shifted to the ICU after he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital Tuesday. Doctor Jalil Parkar, attached to the case, has issued a statement, as he gave an update on the veteran screenwriter’s health.

He said, “Yes, it’s true that Salim Khan (father of Hindi film industry superstar Salman Khan) and an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8:30 am.

He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency department, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor.

A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon(cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him. Respecting the relative’s request, further details ain’t being shared today”.

However, tomorrow at 11:00 am, we shall be addressing a press bulletin with the consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. kindly bear with us .he is stable but is under close observation regarding his clinical status”, he added.

Earlier in the day, Salim Khan’s elder son, Hindi film industry superstar Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan and the actor Aayush Sharma were seen arriving at the hospital.

Salman left the shooting in Madh Island and went to meet his father. Reportedly, Salim Khan has complained of swelling.

Salim Khan moved to Mumbai in the 1950s and initially worked as a film extra and supporting actor in Hindi cinema. His acting career was limited, but it led him to scriptwriting. In the late 1960s, Salim Khan partnered with Javed Akhtar, forming Salim–Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema.

Between 1971 and 1982, they wrote a series of commercially successful and culturally influential films, including Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Don, and Kaala Patthar. Their work helped establish the template of the Hindi commercial film driven by strong narratives, dialogue, and a central male protagonist.