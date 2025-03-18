Los Angeles: Superstar Salma Hayek is keeping technology at arm’s length, revealing that she avoids digital devices whenever possible. The 57-year-old actress embraces a traditional approach to life, handwriting everything, steering clear of computers, and rarely using her phone. She also refuses to shop online.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Hayek explained her resistance to artificial intelligence, believing that staying offline helps her maintain her independence from AI-driven algorithms.

“(AI) makes your brain lazy. I write everything by hand, and my house is covered in papers. I barely touch my phone. They can’t profile me. I don’t buy online, I don’t order food online. Artificial intelligence doesn’t know me,” she shared.

Her comments come after she opened up about feeling financial pressure despite being married to billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault. The Eternals star, who wed Pinault in 2009, has continued her acting career and insists on maintaining her own income.

“I support a lot of aspects of my life and myself. I feel the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I’ve decided—I want to make even more,” she told The Wall Street Journal.

Hayek also revealed that her husband finds her ambition attractive, saying, “I think he finds it kind of sexy.”

Despite her financial success, she dislikes discussing money, especially with the wealthy elite. “The exciting part of having money was not having to think about it. But ironically, all people want to talk to me about is money—strangers who think we should be friends just because they’re rich, too,” she added.

