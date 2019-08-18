BHUBANESWAR: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar organised the first edition of TEDxAIIMSBhubaneswar here Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Dean Sushil Chandra Mahapatra. The famous talks began with Tara Rajendran’s music therapy on the veena and vocal, followed by Swasthik Padma’s story of being a ‘no-one’ from a small village to having a planet named after him.

He develops solutions to various global problems like plastic waste management, Protein Energy Malnutrition, oral cancer diagnosis and sea water desalination. He shared his journey from a small village of Puttur to a planet being named after him.

“Discouragement is just like compost, it may smell bad, but it’s very helpful for growth! I don’t know whether I can make a big change, but I want to make our planet more livable,” he said.

Next in line was Smita Parikh, who shared her journey of becoming a Hindi poet. The post lunch session started with Patthabi Raman. He shared his stories of photography and Bishnupada Sethi enlightened the crowd on how the state handled the disastrous cyclone Fani diligently.

He said, “We may not be the most well-equipped state in the country, nor do we have the best technologies yet, but we have extremely hard working people who use their impeccable skills to use the technology we are provided with to avert a disaster like Fani, which is no normal feat.

This was followed by the inspiring talks of Bindu Menon on her organisation ‘Neurology on Wheels’ and Gagandeep Kang on her journey in the development of Rotovac, something the medical fraternity could associate with deeply.

Three inspiring TED videos, ‘A doctor’s touch’, ‘The unheard story of David and Goliath’ and ‘Inside the mind of a master procrastinator’ were played on the occasion. A dance performance at the end of the session was an added cherry to the cake.

The audience was left enthralled by the magnificent talks and claimed to have enjoyed the event thoroughly. They praised the organising team consisting of Balaram Behera, Shaurya Pharasi, Ashwanth Nambiar, Abhishek Akella, Kuchi Sravya, Ayman Faeez, Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, Hrishikesh Das and Raman Bansal.

