New Delhi: Samsung Monday confirmed that it will launch its new mid-range smartphone Galaxy A31 in India June 4.

The phone will feature a quad camera set up at the rear backed by a 48MP main sensor.

The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, Samsung revealed in a teaser.

According to industry sources, the phone will be powered by MediaTek octacore processor in India and may cost around Rs 23,000.

Galaxy A31 is likely to come in just one 6-128 GB variant.

The device, featuring a 20MP front camera, will sell across all of Samsung’s online and offline platforms and will also be available across e-commerce platforms, sources said.

Galaxy A31 is the third A series device to launch in India this year.

To date, Samsung has launched two Galaxy A devices in the country. While Galaxy A51 was launched in January, Galaxy A71 – the premium device in the Galaxy A line-up – went on sale in February.