Going by tradition, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S-series is due for upgrade early next year. Even though the official launch – which usually takes place in February — is nearly three months away, rumour mills are abuzz that Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

If a leak by @IceUniverse, who is known for high-profile leaks on Twitter, is anything to go by, Samsung will introduce the new version of its 108-megapixel camera sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S11. The all-new Samsung Galaxy S11’s rumoured 108-megapixel camera is expected to deliver brighter daylight shots and high resolution (up to 6K) video shooting ability.

The Galaxy S11 has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 4, 2019

It should be mentioned here that Xiaomi has already unveiled a 108-megapixel camera phone Mi CC9 Pro in China. The MI CC9 Pro uses Samsung’s camera module underneath its body.

Curiously, despite having the technical know-how, Samsung hasn’t gone all guns blazing when it comes to cranking up megapixels on its flagship phones. For instance, Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with 12-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors set up. The same is true for Google and Apple who don’t offer higher megapixel cameras on their flagship smartphones.