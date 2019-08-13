Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Trishala Dutt are grabbing all the media attention after reports said that Dutt is not on talking terms with his 31-year-old daughter and has cut off all ties with her.

One of Sanjay Dutt’s close friends told, “It seems Sanju has shut the door on Trishala. They don’t communicate at all. He has zero knowledge of what goes in her life. There is no connect, direct or indirect, between them.”

Earlier, Trishala was in the news after she lost her boyfriend. She took to social media and wrote, “My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia #RIP October 07, 1986 – July 02, 2019 “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow.”

To let you know, Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter born to his first wife Richa Sharma who died of brain tumour. Trishala was born in 1988 and was raised by her maternal grandparents in the USA and she lives with them.