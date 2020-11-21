Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt says he is grateful for the love and support he has received over the past few months, adding that he is excited to be back on screen.

Back in August, it was revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. In October, Dutt shared a health update saying he has come out victorious in his battle with the disease.

Now, he is looking forward to the digital release of his film, “Torbaaz”.

“The story of ‘Torbaaz’ is closely aligned with the reality of Afghanistan, and the beautiful depiction of cricket as a means of deliverance is as true for the children as it is for my character, Nasser Khan, who bounces back from personal tragedy,” Dutt said.

“I am truly grateful for all the love and support that I have received over the past few months, and I am glad to be returning to the screen with this powerful film. I am glad that the film will reach discerning audiences around the world, where the story can resonate across boundaries,” he added.

“Torbaaz” is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction, through the game of cricket. The film will release on Netflix on December 11. Directed by Girish Malik, it also features Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.

Earlier this year, Dutt was seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s digitally-released film “Sadak 2”, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya roy Kapur. The sequel to the 1991 hit “Sadak”, however, did not find much favour among the viewers.