New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh Saturday accused the BJP of getting the party’s Facebook and Instagram pages suspended in Gujarat.

Singh said AAP’s posts were viewed by 8 crore people in just 28 days, which, has “unnerved” the BJP.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is steadily expanding in Gujarat and is fighting on the ground on issues concerning the public. The party has five MLAs in Gujarat and secured 14 per cent of the vote in the assembly elections,” Singh said.

Acting in frustration, the BJP has arrested several party leaders and sent them to jail, he added.

“State president Isudan Gadhvi, MLA Gopal Italia, and leader Praveen Ram have also been jailed. Many such individuals have been detained, harassed, and subjected to strict action by the BJP in recent months,” Singh said.

He added that despite such actions, the BJP will not succeed, and the people of Gujarat will defeat its 30 years of “misrule” in the state.

The social media handle of AAP’s Gujarat unit on Instagram was suspended amid the ongoing local body elections in the state.

The development comes a day after seven AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, quit the party and joined the BJP.