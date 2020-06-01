Polsara: Tension ran high after miscreants attacked a sarpanch and some health workers following their opposition to illegal liquor supply to a quarantine centre here in Ganjam district, a report said.

The incident took place at Kalamba panchayat under Polsara block. The incident sparked tension in the area as residents a staged a road blockade by burning tyres in protest against the attack on sarpanch Prasant Kumar Pradhan.

The blockade threw traffic out of gear as hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on either side of the road for long hours.

Tehsildar Sukant Mishra and police rushed to the spot and tried to placate the irate residents.

Sources said Pradhan was managing the quarantine centre and tried to inculcate a sense of discipline among the quarantined migrants by making them sing patriotic songs and engage them in productive works. He also made them practice Yoga and Pranayam during their stay in the quarantine centre. His initiatives had brought laurels for the district.

The incident occurred when Pradhan accompanied by some health workers confronted the miscreants. Pradhan’s opposition was not to the liking of some vested interests illegally supplying liquor to some migrants in the quarantine centre. Enraged, the miscreants attacked him and the health workers.

Pradhan alleged that despite repeated complaints the police are not taking action on breach of rules in the Kalamba panchayat.