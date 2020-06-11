Cuttack: Senior advocate Savitri Ratho was sworn in as a judge of the Orissa High Court here Thursday.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq administered the oath of office to Ratho at a ceremony here. Only a few dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony of Ratho in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines. However, the event was live telecast for lawyers, HC sources said.

The President of India had appointed Ratho as a new judge to the Orissa High Court recently. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had issued a notice in this regard June 9.

The High Court Collegium had recommended Ratho’s name to the Supreme Court Collegium last year as a judge of the Orissa High Court. The SC Collegium in January had forwarded her name to the Ministry of Law and Justice with its approval.

With the appointment of Ratho, the total number of judges at Orissa High Court has reached 16. However, the posts of 11 judges are still lying vacant at the HC.

It is worth mentioning here that Ratho is the third woman to hold the post of a judge at Orissa High Court.

Justice Amiya Kumari Padhi was the first woman judge at Orissa HC. She held the post from 1988 to 1995. Justice Sanju Panda is the second woman judge at Orissa HC. Justice Panda assumed the office in 2007.

Notably, Justice Ratho is the daughter of former Odisha Director General of Police Prafulla Ratho.

Justice Ratho had completed her law course from Delhi. She had begun her career as an advocate. Later, she worked as an additional public prosecutor in the Orissa High Court.