New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to Hindi film actress Karisma Kapoor on an application filed by Priya Kapur seeking certified copies of records relating to the 2016 divorce proceedings between her and industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

During an in-chamber proceeding, a single-judge bench of Justice A.S. Chandurkar directed Karisma Kapoor to submit her response within two weeks in relation to Priya Kapur’s application.

Priya Kapur has approached the apex court seeking certified copies of all documents connected with the divorce case, including the divorce petition, pleadings filed by the parties, orders passed by the top court, and, in particular, the settlement recorded between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur in 2016.

In her application, Priya Kapur has contended that access to the complete divorce records, especially the settlement terms concerning financial arrangements and custody, is essential for the adjudication of the estate dispute pending before the Delhi High Court.

The divorce of Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor was effected after the proceedings concluded in a settlement that resolved both custody and financial obligations between the parties.

According to Priya Kapur’s counsel, issues concerning the children’s financial arrangements, education expenses, and post-divorce obligations have repeatedly arisen in the estate litigation, making it necessary to place the complete factual background of the divorce settlement on record.

It was further argued that clarity regarding the terms agreed upon between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor at the time of divorce is essential to determine whether the issues now being raised had already been settled during Sunjay Kapur’s lifetime.

The application is apparently linked to the broader family dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate, in which his children from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor have sought a share, alleging that the will favouring his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has been tampered with.

Sunjay Kapur, who had married Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and divorced her in 2016, died at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. He has left behind a property worth about Rs 30,000 crore.