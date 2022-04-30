Bhubaneswar: In view of the prevailing heatwave condition, the state government has curtailed the teaching hours which will come into effect from May 2, when the schools will reopen after a five-day suspension of classes.

Notably, the state government had suspended classes of all schools including the private schools from April 26 to April 30, 2022. As May 1 is a Sunday, the schools will reopen May 2. However, the government has rescheduled the teaching timings in schools.

School and Mass Education department additional secretary Pratap Kumar Mishra has written to Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OACS), directorate of higher secondary education, secondary education & elementary education, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to this effect, Saturday.

“Government, after careful consideration, has been pleased to reschedule the timing of teaching hours in all schools from 6am to 9am w.e.f. May 2, 2022,” Mishra said.

However, the examination already scheduled by different Boards/Councils will continue as usual, he said.

Similarly, the Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) prepared by OSEPA will also be conducted during summer vacation. This LRP is applicable to government and government-aided schools.

The students who are being promoted from Class III upto Class-X, including new admissions and also Class XI students who will be promoted to Class XII (higher secondary schools), will be covered under the plan, he added.

Earlier, the S&ME department had announced summer vacation for schools for 11 days from June 6 to June 16, 2022.

