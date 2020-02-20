Ananadapur: Even as the annual HSC examinations started Wednesday, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders at five examination centres in Ananadapur sub-division in Keonjhar for smooth conduct of examinations. These centres were identified as sensitive. The examination centres where Secction 144 was imposed were Kundulai High school Belabahali, Balaramdhir High school at Purunabandhagoda, Kalyani Bidyapeetha at Gadabandhagoda, Dhanesi Bidyapeetha at Khaliamenta, Japidas Ucha Bidyapeetha at Bararampas. In the 200-metres circumference around these centres, the prohibitory orders were proclaimed.