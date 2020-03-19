Bhubaneswar: The state reported the second positive coronavirus case Thursday.

According to a tweet by state Health and Family Welfare department, a total of 14 samples were tested at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) here out of which one emerged positive to COVID-19.

“The second confirmed case has also a travel history to a COVID-19 affected country. State Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing,” the department tweeted.

State Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) March 19, 2020

Notably, the first positive case was found March 17.