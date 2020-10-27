Puri: Keeping in view the Gosani Yatra in Puri Tuesday, the district administration has clamped Section 144 around Shri Jagannath Temple and on the road from Marichkot square to Singhadwar.

The prohibitory order, promulgated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic period, will be in force from 10 am till midnight.

In Puri, Durga puja is also known as Gosani Yatra. As per the tradition, the day after Dussehra, the Gosanis from all the sahis come out in a procession and pass before Shri Jagannath Temple to pay tribute to Lord Jagannath. A huge crowd from Puri town and nearby areas comes out onto the street to witness the procession. However, this year the procession yatra will be devoid of all its attractions like usage of lights, sounds and crackers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the district administration’s decision, each Gosani will have a maximum of seven persons during the immersion procession.

PNN